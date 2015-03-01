Bayern Munich may intend to sell Kingsley Coman to Pep Guardiola after all.

According to transfer pundit Trista Bernert, the Bundesliga side only acquired him in order to sell him on to Manchester City.

The Bavarian side decided to sign the French international to a permanent deal last week, paying Juventus the

“They want to rebuild down the wings, because [Franck] Ribery and [Arjen] Robben’s deals expire in 2018,”

“[Douglas] Costa and Coman have been disappointing this season. There are rumours emerging from the Bavarian camp that Costa isn’t very happy.

“They acquired Coman a few days ago, but that may have been done in order to sell him on, because Manchester City are interested.

“This makes sense, because Coman gets on well with [Pep] Guardiola”.

Bayern’s Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had revealed last week that Coman was “a crucial player for the future of our team, so we've decided to exercise the option."