Borussia Dortmund march past Bayern Munich in German Cup Semis
26 April at 22:20Coppa di Germania - semifinali
Bayern Munich-Borussia Dortmund 2-3 LIVE
19' Reus (D), 28' Martinez (M), 42' Hummels (M), 69' Aubameyang (D), 74' Dembélé (D).
OFFICIAL LINEUPS:
Bayern Munich: Ulreich, Lahm, Hummels, Martinez, Alaba, Thiago, Xabi Alonso, Vidal, Robben, Lewandowski, Ribery. All. Ancelotti.
Borussia Dortmund: Burki, Piszczek, Bender, Sokratis, Dembélé, Castro, Weigl, Guerreiro, Schmelzer, Reus, Aubameyang. All. Tuchel.
Go to comments