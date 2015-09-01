Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with a sensational January move to the Chinese Super League. Former Bayern player Mario Basler has been speaking to

. Former Bayern player Mario Basler has been speaking to Sport 1 (via Calciomercato.com) and he made a shock revelation about the Italian tactician, declaring that; “I’ve heard he will sign with a club in China and he will go in January before the start of the new season”.

Basler then added that; “I cannot confirm this 100 per cent but my sources are trusted”. Ancelotti led the Bavarian giants to another Bundesliga title last season and has now set his sights on the Champions League.



His time at the helm has not without its controversies; Brazilian play-maker Douglas Costa cited that one of the reasons he left the Allianz Arena to join Juventus was the breakdown in his relationship with Ancelotti. He does however, seem to have the backing of the board despite rumours of unrest behind the scenes.