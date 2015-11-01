Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out sending his highly-rated Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches out on-loan next season. The 19-year-old has had a difficult season in Bavaria and has failed to hold down a regular first-team place sparking rumours that he could leave the Bundesliga giants in the summer to gain more experience elsewhere.





The club’s French play-maker Franck Ribery has jumped to the players defence however. Portuguese sports daily A Bola quotes the 33-year-old who explained in a recent interview that; “It’s been a difficult year for Renato Sanches, but maybe it will be easier next season if Xabi Alonso is no longer with us”.

Bayern paid Benfica €35 million last summer to bring the youngster to the Allianz Arena where he has found the going quite tough. So far he has made just 11 appearances for the club in all competitions and has yet to get off the mark in terms of goalscoring.