The father of Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has reportedly contacted Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti to ask him if he could bring his son to the club in the summer.





German sports daily Bild quotes Spanish outlet Don Balon , explaining that Rodriguez Snr has asked the Italian tactician to reunite with the 23-year-old Colombian international whom he brought to the Spanish capital for €75 million back in 2014 after he set the football world alight at the World Cup in Brazil.

The journal also quotes the same portal who understands that current Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal has also try to persuade Ancelotti to bring James to the Bundesliga next season. It’s been a tough season in Spain for the player who has only made two league starts under new boss Zinedine Zidane and who is reportedly becoming more and more frustrated at being omitted from the starting XI.



Real President Florentino Perez has been very vocal about the player’s future stating that he wants him to remain at the Bernabeu but it’s looking likely that he will depart at the end of the current campaign.