Bayern Munich are crowned Bundesliga champions for the 6th consecutive season

Bayern Munich have been crowned German Bundesliga champions for the 28th time in their history earlier today. They beat Augsburg thanks to goals from Tolisso, James Rodriguez, Arjen Robben and Wagner. Jupp Heynckes' team have now won a 6th straight Bundesliga title (similar to Juve in the Italian Serie A) as one of their Mvp's on the season was Robert Lewandowski who scored 26 goals in 26 Bundesliga games. Bayern Munich won this 2017-18 title on the road yet again as they have seemingly been doing so every year. Since 2000, Bayern Munich won 12 titles but not once were they able to win it in front of their fans! Even so, they are certainly very happy anyways.



This season started off poorly for Bayern as it lead to Ancelotti's sacking. Heynckes came in and has done a fine job indeed as he got them back on track. With the league title now in their pocket, Bayern can fully focus on the UEFA Champions league as they have a 2-1 advantage over Sevilla. The German club will look to make it to the Semi-finals of the competition as they would surely like to win the UCL.



VIDAL - Will this be Vidal's last Bayern title? Perhaps as the Chilean had stated that : " I will stay here up until the summer but then let's see...". Many clubs like him a lot as his contract is set to expire in 2019.