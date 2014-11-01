Bayern Munich, Arsenal's offensive star is now inches away from joining the club...

Alexis Sanchez's future is in heavy doubt as the player's contract will be expiring in 2018. Arsenal have had talks with the player concerning a contract renewal but nothing concrete has occured to date. The Gunners know very well that this summer will be their last chance to cash in on him (if he doesn't renew his deal by summer time) and so they will soon have to make an important decision.



SANCHEZ IS INCHES AWAY FROM BAYERN MUNICH - According to Chilean paper El Mercurio, it would seem like if Alexis Sanchez is inches away from joining Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. His agent Fernando Felicevich is currently in Munich as he will have talks with the German club. Bayern are aready to offer him a 13 million euros per season salary which is more than double of what he is currently making in England.



Time will tell but it seems like if Sanchez is ready to say farewell to London....