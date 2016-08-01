Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Juventus among the most efficient clubs in Europe

According to a study conducted in La Gazzetta dello Sport this week, each of the clubs who won their respective domestic league title last season also backed their success up with high attendances and impressive economic results off the pitch.



For example, Benfica made a €44.5 million profit last year, slightly ahead of Scudetto winners Juventus with €42.6 million and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich with €39.2 million.



Meanwhile, there is a significant gap in revenue between the winners of the top four leagues compared with the rest of Europe: Real Madrid (€671 million), Bayern Munich (€588 million), Chelsea (€420 million), Juventus (€412 million), Beşiktaş (€145 million), Monaco (€144 million), Benfica (€128 million), Celtic (€105 million), Feyenoord (€69 million) and Basel (€62 million).



There is, however, significant gap in terms of attendances, with three of the ten aforementioned clubs unable to fill more than 75% of their stadium on match days: Beşiktaş, Monaco and Basel. You can check out our gallery to find out the rest.



(La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)