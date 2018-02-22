Bayern Munich confirm James Rodriguez permanent move: what does it mean for Juve?
02 April at 23:00Bayer Munich's CEO, Heinz Rummenige, has indirectly confirmed that Douglas Costa's loan-move to Juventus will result in a permanent move at the end of the summer.
After rumours had suggested it for a while, confirmation has now arrived from Bayern Munich regarding Douglas Costa, who joined Juventus last summer on a loan with an option to buy at €40m.
The Turin-based side have decided to exercise this option, as they believe Costa has added another dimension to their style of play with his blistering pace. In fact, as mentioned above, Bayern Munich have confirmed this during a press conference today, as they revealed that they will buy James Rodriguez on a permanent basis from Real Madrid, using the money they get from selling Douglas Costa.
"We will exercise the €42m option, thanks to Carlo Ancelotti for this great deal", said Rummenigge.
It’s likely that we’ll soon hear more on the situation regarding Douglas Costa’s permanent move to Juventus.
