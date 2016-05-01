Bayern Munich defender offered to Real Madrid
10 January at 10:00Bayern Munich defender Javi Martinez has been offered to Real Madrid for the next summer transfer campaign, sources have told Fichajes.com. The Spanish centre-back has gained some regular game time under Carlo Ancelotti so far this season but had been struggling with injuries during his previous three years at the Allianz Arena when Pep Guardiola was in charge of the Bundesliga giants.
The Spaniard missed 91 games for injuries between 2012 and 2016 but seems to have recovered his best form this season having already played 19 games in all competitions.
According to Fichajes, the 28-year-old has been offered to Real Madrid through intermediaries but the LaLiga giants want to monitor the player’s fitness during the rest of the season before entering transfer talks with either Bayern Munich or the player’s entourage.
Martinez, 28, joined Bayern Munich in 2012 as he completed a € 40 million move from Athetic Bilbao.
