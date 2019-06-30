BREAKING: Niko Kovač will take over as #FCBayern head coach from 1st July 2018. "We agreed a 3-year contract yesterday," says sporting director @Brazzo. #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/lJKsCOgUiy — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 13, 2018

@Brazzo on @ArjenRobben and @FranckRibery: "We have held several talks with Arjen and Franck and spoke about a deal until 30.06.2019 yesterday. We will have news in the next days." pic.twitter.com/Z7J93TBTz1 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 13, 2018

Press release: Niko Kovač to become head coach ahead of 2018/19 season https://t.co/vmyAGfxn0S pic.twitter.com/6fCjLMWw8L — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 13, 2018

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has confirmed that Niko Kovač is set to become the club’s new head coach this summer, replacing the legendary Jupp Heynckes at the helm of the Bundesliga champions.The likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel had been linked with the job throughout the past few months, but the Bavarian giants have now opted to appoint the Croatian instead. Indeed, he has worked wonders this season in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt, who are in with a real chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)