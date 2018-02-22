Bayern Munich fans slam ‘traitor’ James as he doesn’t celebrate goal against Real Madrid
02 May at 11:30Bayern Munich fans are definitely not happy with their midfield star James Rodriguez as the Colombian failed to celebrate yesterday’s goal against his former club Real Madrid.
James spent three years in the Spanish capital but failed to get regular game time under Zinedine Zidane.
Bayern Munich signed him on a two-year loan deal with option to buy and the Bavarians are expected to make the player’s move permanent at the end of the season.
James, however, is still very well linked in Madrid and did not want to celebrate yesterday’s equalizer scored at the Santiago Bernabeu.
James Rodriguez’s goal, however, was not enough for Bayern to win the game and qualify for the Champions League finals.
Fans of the Bundesliga champions were not impressed by James’ lack of celebration against Real Madrid yesterday and have hit out at their star on social media labelling him ‘traitor’ for not celebrating against his ex club.
“We are furious and this is lack of respect for your new fans”, Bayern Munich fans told James on social media.
Go to comments