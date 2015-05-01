Bayern Munich, Heynckes: "Here is why I would never want Aubameyang or Dembelé"

Bayern Munich are doing pretty well this season after letting Carlo Ancelotti go as Jupp Heynckes has helped them get back on track. They are currently first in the Bundesliga standings as they will take on Besiktas in the UEFA Champions league. Here is what the Bayern Munich coach had to say about the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation as the Gabon international is having troubles with his current club Borussia Dortmund :



" I am very critical towards Aubameyang but I also think about the Ousmane Dembele situation as well. If you are a club who want to acquire players like this, you better think about it twice. You have to understand that these "character" issues can re-surface in the future. Would you acquire these types of players? Certainly not....".



Aubameyang has appeared in 27 overall games on the season (for Borussia Dortmund and Gabon) as he scored 22 goals and added 3 assists in 2017-18. Dembele on the other hand did not play much at Barcelona as he picked up a severe injury...