According to reports in The Times, German giants Bayern Munich are preparing a massive summer bid for Spurs midfielder Dele Alli. The journal claims that the Bundesliga champions will also be prepared to meet the Premier League club’s asking price of £85 million to bring him to the Allianz Arena ahead of next season.



The 20-year-old England international is one of Europe’s hottest properties and has a host of big name clubs all vying for his signature. Spanish giants Real Madrid have already reportedly offered the North London club £50 million for his services but it’s believed Spurs value their highly prized asset much more than that and are looking for a fee such as the one Bayern are reportedly prepared to pay.



Alli has five-years remaining on his current contract at White Hart Lane which he only signed in September. Chairman Daniel Levy is also believed to be ready to smash the clubs strict wage structure to keep the youngster at the club; at the moment, no player at Spurs is permitted to earn more than £100,000 a week but the patron is now understood to be ready to offer Alli £150,000.