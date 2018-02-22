Expert journalist Raphael Honigstein mentioned the Tottenham striker’s name as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is being linked to a departure since joining agent Pini Zahavi.

The Pole has long been linked to Real Madrid , coincidentally a club that also wants a piece of Harry Kane. The Englishman has been on hot form in front of goal, leading Europe’s top 5 with a massive 56 goals in 2017.

The Three Lions international is seen by the Merengues as a replacement for Karim Benzema, who has only managed four Liga goals all season.

As Honigstein pointed out, however, Daniel Levy is known to be a tough negotiator: every major Tottenham sale has been a protracted one, with Gareth Bale also joining Real for a massive amount (over 80m) in 2014.

Whatever the case, this summer looks set for another episode of attacking musical chairs...