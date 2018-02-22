Mauricio Pochettino has admirers all over Europe,

According to the Mirror, the Tottenham Hotspur Coach is liked by Bayern Munich to act as a successor to Jupp Heynckes.

The Argentine is admired for helping get Tottenham into the Champions League knockout round, as well as earning two podium finishes in as many seasons.

He is being lined up for the job alongside Thomas Tuchel, who is also very much liked by the Bavarians.

Pochettino has also been linked to Real Madrid in recent times, as Florentino Perez looks to ensure he has alternatives to Zinedine Zidane.

Bayern, for their part, sacked Carlo Ancelotti this season after a poor start to the Champions League campaign, as well as the Bundesliga. Though Heynckes has been brought in to replace him, the Bavarian side is looking for a more long-term solution.

Pochettino has been under siege in London, with so many of his players (Eriksen, Rose, Kane) being major transfer targets. What if the Argentine were the one to leave?