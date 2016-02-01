Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have reacted angrily to reports that their young midfielder Joshua Kimmich has asked to leave the club. The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United and this week, Stuttgarter Zeitung backed up those reports declaring that the German international was trying to instigate a move away from the Allianz Arena.





Bayern supremo Karl-Heinz Rummenigge published an official statement stating that; “"The report is simply false. There is no truth in this story. Joshua has a contract with Bayern until 2020 and will definitely still play for Bayern next season." The statement went on to read that the club would be taking legal action against the publication.

Despite this, Kimmich has made it clear to coach Carlo Ancelotti that he is unhappy at being overlooked for a place in the starting XI and back in March he explained that; “"The fact is I’m not satisfied with it and I want to change it. The coach knows I can play as a number six and at right back, also in the centre of defence. From that he has many options to use me."