Bayern Munich join Juventus and Arsenal in race for the 'next Henry'
23 February at 17:32AS Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe is imposing himself as one of the most promisign wingers in the football panorama. The Frenchman, tipped to become the next Thierry Henry, scored his first Champions League goals against Manchester City earlier this week and many top European clubs are being linked with welcoming his services at the end of the season.
Truth is, Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich had already been scouting the talented winger before his first Champions League goals. The Old Lady’s scouts, for example, are spotted in the stands of the Stade Luis II every time the home team play.
Mbappe, in fact, is not the only AS Monaco star on the Serie A table leaders’ shortlist. A host of other players of the Ligue1 side are said to be transfer targets of the bianconeri,including Lemar, Fabinho and Bernardo Silva.
As for Mbappé, L’Equipe (via calcioweb) confirms that Bayern Munich are extremely interested in signing the French starlet in the summer given that the Bavarians’ star wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are both on the wrong side of their 30s.
