Bayern Munich lead race to sign AC Milan midfield target

Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign AC Milan midfield target Sebastian Rudy who runs out of his contract with Hoffenheim at the end of the season. AC Milan’s designated director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli has been scouting Rudy in several occasions during the current campaign, but the versatile 26-year-old midfielder has already reached an agreement with Bayern Munich.



As of today, Rudy should join the Bundesliga giants on a free transfer t the end of the current campaign. The player has yet to sign a pre-contract agreement which means AC Milan still have a few chances to sign the player.



​Trouble is, AC Milan must agree each transfer operation with potential new owners who should complete the club’s takeover on the 3rd of March. By that time Bayern Munich can finalize the acquisition of the talented midfielder beating their Italian competitors.

Rudy has one goal and five assists in 16 games with Hoffenheim and can either play as centre midfielder or right winger/ full-back.

