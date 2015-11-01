Bayern Munich legend Philip Lahm announces retirement

Bayern Munich captain Philp Lahm will retire from playing football at the end of the season, the former Germany defender has told German media. The contract of the 33-year-old defender is due to expire in 2018 but the experienced full-back has decided to retire one year before the natural expiration of his contract.



“I’m going to retire at the end of the season, I’ve already decided it”, said Lahm.



“The club have offered me to become their new director of sport but I’ve turned their offer down because it is still too early for me to get that position.”



​Bayern Munich have announced that they didn't expect Lahm to take that decision, although they are ready to welcome any U-turn the player could make in the future. The Bundesliga giants would prefer their captain to end his career in 2018 which is when his contract expires. Lahm has 500 appearances with the club and has scored 16 goals registering 70 assists in that time.