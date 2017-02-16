Andrea Belotti.

According to reports in La Stampa , German giants Bayern Munich have made contact with Torino over Italian striker

The 23-year-old, who has had numerous clubs linked with his possible signature, has been in sparkling form this season for his current club who have reportedly drawn up a €100 million release clause in his current deal to clubs outside of Italy who may want to do business.



One of those clubs is believed to be Chelsea; with boss Antonio Conte having admired the player nicknamed “The Rooster” after his rather unusual goal celebrations, for several years since his time on the bench at Juventus and the Italian national team.

Now the Italian press have revealed that the Bundesliga champions have made their move and that they have already had preliminary talks with Torino over a possible move. Belotti’s name is sure to crop up in many transfer headlines between now and the end of the summer.