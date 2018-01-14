Bayern Munich monitoring Arsenal and Spurs target
09 March at 15:40According to the latest reports from British tabloid The Sun, Bayern Munich are seriously interested in signing Bordeaux winger Malcom during this summer’s transfer window.
The Bavarian giants are determined to sign at least one new wide player, with both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry likely to move elsewhere come the end of the season.
However, there is no shortage of competition for the 21-year-old Brazilian’s signature, as North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were both heavily linked with him throughout January. He is also said to be a target for Juventus and Roma.
FCB sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has been tasked with rejuvenating what is, in many respects, an ageing squad and therefore will be desperate not to lose out on one of his key targets. While it remains to be seen who Bayern’s next long-term coach will be after Jupp Heynckes, he is already working hard to ensure everything is in place for the club to achieve further success.
(The Sun)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
