

Bayern Munich and Germany number one Manuel Neuer has played down rumours that he will be reuniting with his former boss Pep Guardiola this summer.

Ahead of tonight’s Champions League last 16 first- leg encounter against Arsenal, Neuer told reporters in response to whether he would be replacing Claudio Bravo at The Etihad Stadium, that; “There was no contact and, as you know, I'm happy and satisfied here - and my contract I've just extended actually.”



He continued; “It honours me that there's speculation and talk about it. Pep still has my phone number - but he hasn't called me, so everything is alright."



Since letting England custodian Joe Hart go out on-loan to Torino for the season and replacing him with Barcelona’s Claudio Bravo, the Catalan tactician has been heavily criticised with the 33-year-old Chilean putting in some less than convincing performances as he struggles to get to grip with the Premier League.