Bayern Munich, official: Manchester City target joins Schalke 04 for the rest of the season
10 January at 19:30Manchester City will not be signing Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber after the 27-year-old German joined fellow Bundesliga side Schalke 04 on loan until the end of the season.
Recent reports had linked the player to a surprise move to the Premier League to re-unite with former boss Pep Guardiola but the Bavarian giants announced the news a short while ago that he was remaining in Germany for the remainder of 2016-17 whilst Schalke took to twitter to announce their capture.
Zweiter #S04-Winter-Neuzugang so gut wie perfekt: Vorbehaltlich des Medizinchecks wird @Badstuber ein Schalker https://t.co/Dya5iLXuPy pic.twitter.com/QGDc3yWS2W— FC Schalke 04 (@s04) January 10, 2017
Share on