Manchester City will not be signing Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber after the 27-year-old German joined fellow Bundesliga side Schalke 04 on loan until the end of the season.Recent reports had linked the player to a surprise move to the Premier League to re-unite with former boss Pep Guardiola but the Bavarian giants announced the news a short while ago that he was remaining in Germany for the remainder of 2016-17 whilst Schalke took to twitter to announce their capture.