The immediate future of Dutch international Arjen Robben has finally been settled after the 32-year-old signed a contract extension at Bayern Munich. Subject of much transfer speculation ahead of the January window, the flying Dutchman has put pen to paper on a deal which will keep him in Bavaria until June 2018.



Robben arrived in Germany in 2009 from Chelsea and has made over 150 appearances for the Bundesliga champions, scoring 82 goals. During his time with Bayern, he’s helped the club to five league titles, four German cups, a Champions League and a FIFA World Club Cup.