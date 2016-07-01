Bayern Munich have completed the double signing from Hoffenheim of Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Sule.



26-year-old midfielder Rudy, who was heavily linked with a move to Milan, will arrive in Bavaria next summer on a free-transfer and has signed a deal with the club until 2020. Likewise the 21-year-old Sule, who was also being monitored by Chelsea; the big defender has penned a deal which will keep him at the Bundesliga giants until 2022, although the transfer fee has not been disclosed.