Bayern Munich, Official; they complete the signing of Rudy & Sule
15 January at 12:15
Bayern Munich have completed the double signing from Hoffenheim of Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Sule.
26-year-old midfielder Rudy, who was heavily linked with a move to Milan, will arrive in Bavaria next summer on a free-transfer and has signed a deal with the club until 2020. Likewise the 21-year-old Sule, who was also being monitored by Chelsea; the big defender has penned a deal which will keep him at the Bundesliga giants until 2022, although the transfer fee has not been disclosed.
Presseerklärung: @FCBayern verpflichtet Niklas #Süle und Sebastian #Rudy https://t.co/5vcCOdwED6 pic.twitter.com/6w0YI7BrMy— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) January 15, 2017
