Reports from Germany suggest that the agent of Arsenal play-maker Alexis Sanchez has opened dialogue with Bayern Munich over a possible summer move. The 28-year-old Chilean international has been left frustrated at The Emirates this season and despite the Gunners reaching to FA Cup Final later this month, Sanchez has rejected all advances over a new contract at the club.





Bild claims that Fernando Felicevich has spoken with Bayern chiefs about a potential switch and the fact that he also represents one of the Bundesliga champions’ current stars, Arturo Vidal, may have given the Bavarian giants a huge advantage in the race to sign one of the hottest names on the summer market.

Both Manchester clubs and Chelsea are also in the hunt as well as Paris Saint-Germain but the journal now claims that Bayern are in pole-position grab his signature. Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger recently stated that Sanchez would not be sold to another Premier League club which also suggests that his future may be in Germany.