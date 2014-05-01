Bayern Munich open transfer talks over signing former Spurs star
12 April at 18:31Bayern Munich will play Real Madrid today in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League tonight. The Bavarias are only focused on the pitch but the club’s board looks ahead already and is reported to have begun transfer talks to sign a former Tottenham midfield star.
Bayern Munich, in fact, are reported to be interested in signing Brazilian midfielder Paulinho who is contracted with Chinese Super League giants Guangzhou Evergrande.
The 28-year-old is still regarded as one of the most reliable centre midfielders out there, so much so new Brazil coach Tite is regularly including him in his national team squad.
According to RMCSport, Bayern Munich has already made contact with the player’s entourage with Carlo Ancelotti who has requested the club’s board to sign the Brazilian in the summer.
Paulinho moved from Tottenham to Guangzhou Evergrande for € 14 million in 2015. During his two-year spell at the White Hart Lane, he played 64 games scoring 10 goals.
