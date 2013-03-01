Bayern Munich pounce on unhappy Chelsea wonderkid
19 March at 12:30Chelsea are in danger of losing 19-year-old wonderkid Dominic Solanke with Bayern Munich and several Premier League clubs interested in welcoming the player’s services at the end of the season. Solanke’s contract expires at the end of the season but Bayern Munich would still be demanded to pay £ 300.000 as a compensation for the promising striker who wants to leave Chelsea to play some first-team football.
The Daily Mail claims Antonio Conte has already been informed about the player’s will and a spokesman for the player has told the British tabloid that “his [Solanke’s] primary motivation is to play first team football, to become the best player he can be and to win trophies with the team he plays for.”
Bayern Munich are not the only club to have set sights on the 19-yera old Chelsea promise as Everton, Sunderland, Arsenal, West Ham, Rangers and Celtic are also believed to have asked information about Solanke.
