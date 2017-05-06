Bayern Munich prepare €65m bid for unhappy Arsenal star
07 May at 15:35Bayern Munich are said to be preparing an offer to sign unhappy Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez. The Chile star will see his contract expire in 2018 and according to a report of The Telegraph the Bundesliga giants have set sights on the former Udinese and Barcelona man and are ready to make an opening bid to sign the talented winger.
Juventus and Inter are also being linked with a move for the 28-year-old who is not willing to sign a contract extension with the Gunners and that will force the North London club to sell their highly rated star in the summer.
Bayern Munich have just made Coman’s loan move permanent for € 21 million but the Budesliga giants are rumoured to be considering selling the Frenchman in the summer with Pep Guardiola who is ready to pay € 50 million to sign the former Juventus star who played under the Spanish boss in Germany last year.
