Bayern Munich president slams Douglas Costa over Juventus move

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has slammed Douglas Costa over his move to Juventus. The Brazilian has joined the Serie A giants this summer on a € 6 million loan deal with a € 40 million option to buy. Bayern Munich’s no. 1, however, has not taken Douglas Costa’s Bayern Munich exit very well.



“Douglas Costa was a mercenary, I did not like his behaviour”, Hoeness said.



“Clubs like Manchester City or Psg have spent lot of money but they haven’t won anything important yet and that means wins are not a direct consequence of investments made on the market.”



As for Bayern Munich’s Champions League elimination at hands of Real Madrid, Hoeness said: “I don’t think there was too much difference between them and us. I don’t think the best team qualified but it always depends on details. I will never spend thousands of million euro for football players.”

