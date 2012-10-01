Bayern Munich president, star Kimmich trash Ancelotti's staff in public
29 November at 13:30Only two months after sacking manager Carlo Ancelotti, Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has taken his former employee’s backroom staff to task.
"It definitely didn't work out with Ancelotti's backup staff. With Carlo everything was fine, but there were arguments of some kind every day between Ancelotti's physios, medical staff and coaches," Hoeness told reporters.
Ironically, even his fitness manager caused a row due to his excessive smoking habit.
You cannot work sensibly in such an environment. For example when you are just arguing on who sits where on the bench. These were more important things than the game itself. Long-term, these are all things that are not good for a football team."
Joshua Kimmich also had difficult words for his former manager. It was very difficult for me," he told Bild. "I was extremely angry about the situation. You clearly see you are nothing more than a replacement. There were many times when I was sitting at home disappointed."
