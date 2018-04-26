Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will meet for the 25th time in European competition in this game, while they have both won 11 games each to date (two draws). This match is already the most played European Cup/Champions League fixture in history, with the sides having met 24 times previously.



This will be the third time since 2011/12 that Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have faced each other in the Champions League semi-finals, with the Germans progressing in 2011/12 and the Spaniards in 2013/14.



Bayern Munich have lost each of their last five games against Real Madrid in the Champions League, with all five of those coming in the knockout rounds (three in the semi-finals and two in the quarter-finals).



Indeed, Bayern’s run of five consecutive Champions League defeats against Los Blancos is their worst losing run against an opponent in competition history.



Real Madrid have won each of their last two Champions League games against Bayern at the Allianz Arena, with both coming in seasons in which they went on to win the competition (4-0 in the semi-finals 2013/14 and 2-1 in the quarter-finals in 2016/17).