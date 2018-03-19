Bayern Munich refuse to sell Lewandowski amid Real Madrid and Man Utd links
19 March at 14:05According to the latest reports from German sports magazine Kicker, Bayern Munich have no intention of allowing Robert Lewandowski to leave the club during this summer’s transfer window, regardless of how much money is on offer.
The publication states that, despite rumours of an agreement between Lewandowski and Real Madrid, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, FCB directors have decided that he is not for sale and that is the end of the matter as far as they are concerned.
On the other hand, Bavarian daily subscription newspaper Merkur has assured its readership that Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez has contacted Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to tell him that there has been no contact with the Poland striker or his agent.
Bayern are said to be aware of interest from Manchester United but have no record of an official approach from Los Merengues. Only time will tell whether the Bundesliga leaders are tempted to change their mind should an offer of more than €100 million arrive before the start of next season.
(Kicker | Merkur | Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
