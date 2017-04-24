​Bayern Munich are interested in Alexis Sanchez and Mario Gomez, according to a report from

The Chilean target is liked for his versatility: Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery aren’t in the shape they used to be, while striker Robert Lewandowski wasn’t able to play the first leg against Real Madrid, where Bayern lost 2-1.

Alexis is, in particular, liked by Chelsea and Manchester City, with recent reports indicating that the Mancunians are going to give Coach Pep Guardiola a €300 million

Sanchez is a priority for both clubs, and has a deal which expires next summer, potentially prompting the Gunners to get a move on.

Gomez, for his part, has scored 15 goals this season, and has already played for the Bavarians, back in 2009-2013.



Currently playing at Wolfsburg, the German international struggled at Fiorentina before picking himself back up at Besiktas, where he quickly morphed into a cult hero.