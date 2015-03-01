Bayern Munich's James slams Zidane over Real Madrid exit

FC Bayern Munich's Colombian international James Rodriguez gave an interview speaking about his departure from Real Madrid in an interview with 'El Chiringuito de Jugones.'



The former Porto and Monaco man stated that: "It was tough leaving Real Madrid, I always dreamed of wearing the white shirt. I always made an impact when I was given the chance so I don’t know if my situation was unfair or not, every coach has his preferences. Much was said but I cannot accept the comments saying that I wasn’t training well. Those comments hurt me because I put the effort in."



James was asked if he feels unfairly treated by Zidane who was the reason he left the club stating that: "I don't think you can say unjust. I don't know. I don't know if there was a feeling between us or not, but every time I came in I did good things. I did interesting things. But I don't think we should be thinking about that anymore. I think that he [Zidane] still is [an idol]. He is because as a player he was top. He had a lot of quality and I admire those who play great football."