After a disappointing first season in the Premier League, Arsenal’s Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka could be facing an early exit from the Emirates Stadium.





In an interview with German newspaper Bild, former Bayern Munich boss Otmar Hitzfeld claims that the Bavarian giants have their eyes firmly set on a summer assault to try to lure the player back to the Bundesliga. He explained that; “Bavaria certainly has Xhaka on the radar. Xhaka is always a topic of conversation for current top clubs and his development is not yet completed.”

The 24-year-old has been beset by injury and disciplinary problems since his £35 million move from Borussia Mönchengladbach last summer. Xhaka has seen red twice already this season and has struggled to find the form that caught the attention of the Gunners in the first place.



Boss Arsene Wenger is believed to be concerned that he can no longer trust the player to channel his combative nature after the last five games have seen him pick up one red and five bookings.