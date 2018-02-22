Bayern’s first leg win in Seville was the first ever meeting between these sides in European competition. The German side have only lost three of their 19 home Champions League games against Spanish opponents (W13 D3), but did lose the most recent one (1-2 vs Real Madrid in April 2017).



Sevilla have lost consecutive European games against German teams, as many as they lost in their previous 19 (W12 D5).



Bayern Munich have only failed to progress from one of their 16 previous European Cup/Champions League knockout ties in which they won the first leg away from home (vs Inter Milan in 2010-11).



Sevilla have never reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, with their only away win in the knockout stages of the competition coming at Old Trafford in the last round.



The Bavarians have won their last seven Champions League games, their longest run in the competition since a run of 10 between April and November 2013, which included the 2013 final victory against Borussia Dortmund.



Indeed, at home Bayern have won 20 of their last 21 Champions League games, losing only at this stage against Real Madrid last season (1-2).