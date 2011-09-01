Rafinha has revealed that he has been made an offer to join a Premier League club this summer. Speaking to

Bayern Munich’s Brazilian defenderhas revealed that he has been made an offer to join a Premier League club this summer. Speaking to Four Four Two magazine, the 30-year-old admitted that interest had been registered as he explained that; “"I don't like to talk about offers - I have managers for that. But it's true, those offers are real. I have a few offers from Premier League clubs. I'd rather not say [which clubs] because it's confidential.”

"I'm playing for Bayern Munich, one of the greatest clubs in Europe. I'm very happy here, but I am also happy to know that there are other clubs interested in my work.



"It's not the first time that something like that has happened. Obviously, every player is fascinated by the Champions League. I would like to learn another language. Why not? I always follow the Premier League matches. It's very exciting watching a tournament where six or seven teams can fight for the title. It's probably the best league in the world."

