09 August at 19:58Liverpool have been after RB Leipzig's Naby Keita as Klopp likes him very much so. Liverpool have submitted a few offers for him but they have been turned down. Klopp is seemingly getting impatient and according to Chilean reports (via Express), he is ready to turn his attention to Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal.
Inter Milan have been interested in the Chilean international as they too view him as a perfect fit for their team. With Lucas Leiva off to Lazio, Klopp wants a new midfielder and since Keita is hard to get, he is now willing to make a push for Vidal instead. With Rudy and Tolisso joining the club , Ancelotti has a lot of options in his midfield. Bayern Munich's management and coaching staff have been pretty adamant that Vidal will stay with them but there have been a lot of reports linking him with a move abroad. After Inter, Liverpool are the newest team to show interest in him... .
