Liverpool have been after RB Leipzig's Naby Keita as Klopp likes him very much so. Liverpool have submitted a few offers for him but they have been turned down. Klopp is seemingly getting impatient and according to Chilean reports (via Express) , he is ready to turn his attention to Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal.Inter Milan have been interested in the Chilean international as they too view him as a perfect fit for their team. With Lucas Leiva off to Lazio, Klopp wants a new midfielder and since Keita is hard to get, he is now willing to make a push for Vidal instead. With Rudy and Tolisso joining the club , Ancelotti has a lot of options in his midfield. Bayern Munich's management and coaching staff have been pretty adamant that Vidal will stay with them but there have been a lot of reports linking him with a move abroad. After Inter, Liverpool are the newest team to show interest in him... .