Bayern Munich star identified as Pepe’s replacement by Real Madrid
13 May at 21:05Real Madrid have already begun their chase for a possible replacement of Pepe as the Portuguese centre-back will be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that Inter are in pole position to sign the former Porto star who would move to the San Siro as a free agent.
According to several reports in Germany, the Champions League finalists have identified Jerome Boateng as the perfect replacement for Pepe.
Boateng, 28, is contracted with Bayern Munich until 2021 but during the current campaign he has been suffering several injuries, so much so he has only played 20 games in all competitions with the Bavarians.
The Germany star is one of the best replacements available in the market as he can combine a great sense of position with an outstanding physical strength, just like his predecessor Pepe. Real Madrid are reportedly ready to make an opening bid to sign the 28-year-old who, however, is part of Bayern Munich’s plans for the future.
