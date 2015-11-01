Bayern Munich star wants to ‘win the Ballon d’Or’

Bayern Munich star Douglas Costa has released an interview with Bild Sport to talk about his objectives for the current campaign. The Brazilian winger joined the Bundesliga giants from Schakhtar Donetsk for € 30 million in summer 2015 and is impressing at the Allianz Arena thanks to his pace and technical skills.



“I’m very happy at Bayern Munich even if I received many offers during the January transfer window, both from Europe and from China”, the 26-year-old said.



“I’m only focused on Bayern Munich at the moment. There will be time to talk about other issues at the end of the season, but now I want to stay here and win many trophies with this club.”



“I like Bayern Munich. I want to win the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or here.”



Diego Costa has four goals and as much assists in 19 appearances with Bayern Munich so far this season and although he’s one of the best wingers in Europe, he does not seem to be Ballon d’Or material, at least at the moment.”

