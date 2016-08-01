Bayern Munich starlet to snub Chelsea move in favour of AC Milan
29 July at 19:10Bayern Munich starlet Renato Sanches is set to snub a move to Chelsea in favour of AC Milan, according to La Gazzetta dello spot (via fantagazzetta).
The Portuguese ace joined Bayern Munich in a € 70 million (€ 35 million plus € 35 million in add ons) deal last summer but failed to impress in his debut season at the Allianz Arena.
Chelsea and Manchester United have emerged as top contenders for the former Benfica star but reports in Italy claim Renato Sanches does not want to move to South West London as he’s keen to join the San Siro hierarchy.
AC Milan are in talks with Bayern Munich over the signing of the 20-year-old but an agreement has not been between the two parties has not been reached yet.
Bayern Munich want to sell Renato Sanches on a permanent € 48 million deal or on a € 8 million loan deal with a mandatory € 40 million buy-back clause. AC Milan, however, are not open to invest as much and talks between the two parties are still ongoing.
