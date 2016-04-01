Bayern Munich star duo set for shock retirement at the end of the season
18 January at 16:33Bayern Munich fans are under shock as the Bavarians’ stars Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso are set to retire at the end of the current campaign, according to a report of the Bild in Germany.
The Spanish midfielder has reportedly met the executives of the Bundesliga giants informing them about his decision to retire at the end of this season, whilst the former Germany captain has yet to announce his decision but could decide to end his playing career one year before the natural end of his contract that runs until 2018.
Lahm is considering retiring at the end of the season and in case he decides to hang his boots, Bayern Munich are not going to stand in the way of their legendary captain. Lahm has already announced that he’s not willing to sign a new contract neither with Bayern Munich nor with any other of their club.
If Lahm retires at the end of the season, Bayern Munich will propose him to stay at the club as the new director of sport or as the manager of one of their youth teams.
