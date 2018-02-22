Bayern Munich to battle Chelsea for Borussia Dortmund ace
24 February at 16:00According to the latest reports from German newspaper BILD, Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign teenage Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic.
The 19-year-old American has also been linked with Premier League giants Chelsea, who have monitored the player’s performances for some time now. The Blues also have the added advantage of being able to offer the services of Michy Batshuayi, who is enjoying a highly successful loan spell at BVB.
However, rather predictably, the Bavarians are keen to lure the Pennsylvania native to the Allianz Arena as they look to find long-term replacements for Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry. Indeed, the Dutchman confirmed last week that he is weighing up the possibility of moving to China or the UAE.
With that in mind, FCB sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić will try to sign at least one winger this summer as tries to build a squad capable of dominating German football for many years to come.
(BILD)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
