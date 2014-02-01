Bayern Munich and Besiktas’ only previous encounter was in the 1997/98 Champions League group stages. The Bavarians won both games 2-0.



Bayern Munich have reached the Champions League semi-finals in six of the last eight seasons. Meanwhile, this is the first time Besiktas have reached the knockout stages of the competition.



Bayern Munich have won their last four Champions League games, the longest current run in the competition.



At the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich have won 19 of their last 20 Champions League games, the only exception coming against Real Madrid in last season’s quarter final (1-2). They have also scored three goals in each of their three home games this season.

Besiktas are the only side to have won all three of their away games in the Champions League this season.



Besiktas were also one of four teams to remain unbeaten in this season’s Champions League group stages, alongside Barcelona, Liverpool and Tottenham.