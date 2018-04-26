Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid 1-2: Player Ratings

Bayern Munich suffered a 1-2 defeat at home to Real Madrid despite creating a bunch of chances. Check out our player ratings of the game in the gallery.



Kimmich gave the hosts the lead early on as he came bursting down the right flank, firing a shot past Navas in goal. Bayern continued to create chances and arguably deserved a second if not even a third goal. However, out of nowhere, Marcelo equalised as he pounced on a volley from distance.



The scores remained 1-1, as the teams headed into the half-time break.



To make matter worse for Bayern, after a mistake in defence, Vazquez found Asensio in the box, left with only Ulreich to beat. The Spaniard made no mistakes and put Real Madrid ahead.



Bayern Munich failed to equalise as the game ended 2-1, however, they will certainly feel hard done by, firing a total of 17 shots (!), while the guests only had seven attempts.