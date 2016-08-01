The Sun write that Coach Carlo Ancelotti is very interested in the German playmaker, who is finding his role at Paris Saint-Germain reduced because of the arrival of Neymar.

Draxler himself is reputed to have asked for a return to Germany, and Bayern are preparing a

40 million offer.

The German cost PSG

42 million last January, and answered with some strong performances. His deal expires in 2021.

The German scored four Ligue 1 goals and added four more in Coupe de France action, and wants to guarantee that he’ll play a major role with the Mannschaft at next year’s World Cup in Russia.

The Bundesliga star - who left Wolfsburg in rather acrimonious circumstances - was also pursued by Liverpool and Manchester United both last summer and in winter. Draxler himself revealed that Juventus were interested, too.

The Sun confirm that it’s unlikely that PSG will accept such a low offer.

Draxler’s agent wants his client to play a key role, something that may be harder with someone like Neymar joining, and the likes of Javier Pastore, Lucas and Angel Di Maria still at the club.