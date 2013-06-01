Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga as Carlo Ancelotti makes history

Bayern Munich have won the 27th Bundesliga title of their history, the fifth successive domestic title after those won by Jupp Heynckes (1) and Pep Guardiola (3). Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 6-0 yesterday making it impossible for contenders to reach them on top of the Bundesliga table with three games to go. Goals came courtesy of Robert Lewandowski (two), Alaba, Arjen Robben, Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich.



Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has made history becoming the first manager to win the domestic title in four of Europe’s best five leagues. The Italian tactician has won the league in Italy with AC Milan, in France with PSG, in England with Chelsea and in Germany with Bayern. The only domestic title he misses is the Spanish one although he managed to make history in the Spanish capital as well winning the 10th Champions League in the club’s history back in 2014.

