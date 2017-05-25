Bayern Munich don’t sound like they’re too interested in paying

Alexis

Sanchez.

The Bundesliga Champions have long been linked to the Arsenal wantaway and Chelsea target, but recent comments from CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge indicate that they won’t match overspend.

Sanchez has been linked with a

60 million offer from the Bavarians, with Coach Carlo Ancelotti said to be particularly interested.

“Alexis Sanchez? I’m not going to talk about the names, there are plenty of rumours concerning players at the moment,” Rummenigge told

“It’s clear that the [player’s] quality is an absolute priority at our level. The market defines the price. We don’t intend to pay attention to each nonsensical [story] coming from this island [a reference to the UK.”

“Our financial philosophy is well known, it’s based on serious and sensible criteria, and I intend to stick to it.”

Sanchez has scored 29 goals in all comps for Arsenal this season, adding 13 assists.